ONTV’s annual ‘5 or 5’ Food Drive is Feb. 9

It’s a day of music, dancing, special guests and a variety of live entertainment when Orion Neighborhood Television hosts its 9th Annual 5 or 5 Food Drive on Feb 9.

But the goal is to help area residents who may be in danger of food insecurity. Donations to the food drive benefit the Oxford/Orion FISH food pantry.

The food drive is from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at ONTV Studio, 1349 Joslyn Rd., inside the Orion Center.

People are welcome to bring in 5 food or toiletry items or donate $5 to the studio in exchange for one raffle ticket to place in a 5 or 5 raffle item bucket.

“So, if someone comes in and donates 5 pantry items, they get one ticket and if someone donates $100, they will receive 20 raffle tickets,” said Tracy Marsh, administrative assistant for ONTV, who is coordinating the donations.

Donations can also be dropped off now through the day of the event at several participating collection locations: ONTV, The Lake Orion Review, Simply Marcella, Orion Twp. Public Library, Orion Twp. Hall, the Village of Lake Orion Hall, the Orion Center, Northern Flooring, Beacon Square, Grondin’s Hair Salon, LA Dance and Broadway Dance.

Ian Locke, executive director at ONTV, started the 5 or 5 Food Drive nine years ago because at this time of year the shelves are the emptiest in the FISH pantry and he knew the community would support the program.

ONTV’s goal this year is to collect more than 6,000 pounds of food and toiletries.

“This year more businesses and schools are collecting for ONTV, plus day care centers, churches and the high school are holding food drives for us,” said Marsh.

Only donations taken directly to ONTV will receive raffle tickets and ONTV will continue to accept donations until the drawing at the end of the 5 or 5 fundraiser.

Raffle tickets will be drawn during the live broadcast Saturday.

Raffle entrants do not have to be present to win, Marsh said, but the public is invited to the Orion Center to enjoy live music, entertainment and refreshments.

The 5 or 5 Food Drive can only accept non-perishable food and toiletries, but the Oxford/Orion FISH now has the capability to accept refrigerated products such as dairy, eggs, meat and cheese.

The food drive is broadcast live on ONTV’s Comcast Channels 10, 20 or 22, and AT&T’s U-verse Channel 99.

Viewers outside the Orion area can watch the event live online at www.orionONTV.org.

Contact ONTV at 248-693-3377 for more information on the event and collections.

Information on Oxford/Orion FISH can be found at oxfordorionfish.org. – By Jim Newell