ONTV to host 12th annual ‘Virtual Food Drive for FISH’

By Becky Andrus

Review Contributor

Orion Neighborhood Television (ONTV) will host its 12th annual Food Drive in February, benefiting the Oxford/Orion FISH Food Pantry. Over the past 11 years, the ONTV food drives have collected more than 45,000 pounds of food during the LIVE telethons.

For a second year, the drive will be virtual due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The reformatted food drive will begin at 10 a.m. Feb. 7 and run until 9 p.m. Feb. 11. The televised food/fund drive will air for five full days and nights with LIVE studio elements each day from noon-2 p.m. and every evening from 7-9 p.m.

The community can view the food drive on Comcast Ch. 10, AT&T U-Verse Ch. 99, ROKU Cablecast Ch., ONTV Facebook Page and at OrionONTV.org.

“We made the decision to stay virtual this year,” says Ian Locke, executive director. “We went to a virtual format last year and were pleasantly surprised on the success we had. The community and corporate sponsors really stepped up to help us reach our goal. As much as we like having the in-person food drive, we thought it was in the best interest of everyone’s health and safety to stay virtual for 2022.”

ONTV’s goal is to raise $5,000 for FISH through corporate sponsorships and community donations. They are also asking for the community’s help to fill the ONTV van with non-perishable food and personal items. The ONTV production van will be parked at the studio, 1349 Joslyn Rd., for in-person donations Feb. 7 -11 from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Monetary donations can be made through the GoFundMe account located on the

ONTV website at orionONTV.org.

Oxford/Orion FISH provides emergency aid in the form of food and agency referrals to individuals in

Oxford, Lake Orion, Addison and Oakland Township. People who have a need for groceries can call the office at 248-628-3933.