ONTV raises funds for LOHS SOS program

Orion Neighborhood Television hosted their sixth annual Wildwood Film Festival Oct. 30 at the Oxford 7 movie theater.

Nine short films produced by Lake Orion filmmakers were shown to a sold out crowd with awards afterward.

Adult division winners were: first place winner, “Witched” produced by Mindy Denninger, second place winner, “Wildcat Gold” produced by Charlie Fracker and third place winner “Sacrifice” produced by Vincent Martocci.

In the youth division, “Rock Collectors 2” produced by Nathaniel Jernberg-Johnson took first place.

The People’s Choice Award went to “Akuroy” produced by Clayton Willis, Bryce Darrin and Dane Von Allmen.

Proceeds for the festival went to Lake Orion High School’s Students Offering Support (SOS) program.

“This special event really showcases how many talented filmmakers we have in Lake Orion and the surrounding area,” said Ian Locke, ONTV Executive Director in a press release. “This year we had a lot of comedy which makes for a really fun night. We’ve been doing the film festival for six years and we’re glad we can continue to provide this opportunity to the community while supporting the High School’s SOS program.”

ONTV donated $217 to the LOHS SOS program. — M.K.