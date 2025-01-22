ONTV food drive to raise funds, donations for Oxford/Orion FISH food pantry

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

ORION TWP. — In a time when there are more and more people who need a little extra help to get by every week, Orion Neighborhood Television is once again finding a way to assist their Orion neighbors.

It’s ONTV’s 15th consecutive year of stepping up to the plate, raising funds and collecting food donations to help fill dinner plates during its annual food drive to benefit the Oxford/Orion FISH Food Pantry.

The drive begins at 10 a.m. on Feb. 3 and will run through 9 p.m. Feb. 7. The drive will air for five full days and nights with live studio elements each day from noon-2 p.m. and every evening from 7-9 p.m.

“I can’t believe this is our 15th food drive,” said Ian Locke, ONTV executive director. “The pantry tends to be a little bare after holidays. That’s why we like to have the drive in February, it’s the perfect time of year to re-stock the shelves at FISH. Last year our donations were through the roof and we can’t thank the community enough for its continued support.”

This year, ONTV’s goal is to raise $8,000 for FISH through corporate sponsorships and community donations. They are also asking for the community’s help to fill the ONTV van with non-perishable food and personal items. The ONTV production van will be parked at their studio, located at the Orion Center, 1349 Joslyn Rd., for in-person donations from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Feb. 3 -7.

ONTV food drives have collected more than 47,000 pounds of food during their live telethons over the past 14 years. Last year the drive raised more than $16,000 and more than 2,000 pounds of food for the FISH food pantry.

Members of the community can view the food drive on Comcast Ch. 10, AT&T U-Verse Ch. 99, ROKU Cablecast Ch., Amazon Fire TV, ONTV Facebook Page and at OrionONTV.org.

Monetary donations can be made through the GoFundMe account located on the ONTV website at orionONTV.org.

Oxford/Orion FISH provides emergency aid in the form of food and agency referrals to individuals in Oxford, Lake Orion, Addison and Oakland Township.

Those in need of help and/or groceries can call the FISH office at 248-628-3933. To donate to Oxford/Orion FISH, visit oxfordorionfish.org for drop off times, online donations and information.