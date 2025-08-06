OCSO Search & Rescue Team saves fawn from Orion Twp. lake

ORION TWP. — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue Team and animal control officers saved the life of a fawn that was stuck in a grate on Manitou Lake – a great day for a team that often deals with tragic situations, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said.

“It’s always a great day when we can respond to a call and save a life,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “Be it human, or in this case a cute little fawn! I am proud of our team’s capability to respond to a variety of scenarios and make a difference.”

About 12:40 p.m. Aug. 1, the team was dispatched to a home on the 600 block of Tonkawa Trail in Orion Township. The caller reported hearing the cries of a fawn that was in distress behind the home and was trapped in a metal grate in Manitou Lake.

It was believed the fawn had been there for several hours and was having difficulty keeping its head above water.

The team, which now includes members from Oakland County Animal Control, was quickly able to free the fawn. Team members believe the fawn, which was believed to have been there for several hours, would likely have perished without their intervention.

The fawn was assessed by Animal Control, found to be free from injury and was released.