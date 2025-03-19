OAYA warns public of fake fundraisers

The Orion Area Youth Assistance is warning the public about fake fundraisers made in youth assistance names.

According to an OAYA Facebook post, a neighboring youth assistance office discovered a fundraiser created fraudulently on GoFundMe’s platform. While OAYA has not seen anything similar under their name, the group is informing the public that they are not currently running a fundraiser through GoFundMe.

Anyone who sees a fundraiser of this nature can inform OAYA at oaya@lok12.org, at 248-693-6878, or via their social media. ­— J.G.