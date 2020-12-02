OAYA starts ‘Parents Matter’ virtual support, social group

Meeting link: Parents Matter Virtual Social Hour

Parenting is tough enough and parenting during a pandemic and adapting to all nuances of the “new normal” can be stressful, to say the least.

The Orion Area Youth Assistance is partnering with E Community Outreach Services to offer online sessions designed to help parents navigate the stress and ever-changing demands they face during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Parents Matter Virtual Social Hour begins at 7 p.m. each Tuesday from Dec. 8 – Jan. 26.

Parents are encouraged to join the meetings, listen to the topics presented each week and share their views during the discussion/support portions of the social hour.

Eisha Branner, M.A. and founder and CEO of E Community Outreach Services, along with Kristen Thompson, a licensed professional counselor, will facilitate Parents Matter.

Possible topics include: pandemic parenting, stress management, school tips and resources, mental/physical health topics, discussion and support from the group and guest facilitators.

The 90-minute meetings will be held via Zoom.

The Parents Matter Virtual Social Hour is free but organizers ask that participants email the Orion Area Youth Assistance at oaya@lok12.org or Eisha Branner at ebranner@ecommunityoutreach.com to register, or for further information.

A link to the Zoom meeting will be posted on The Lake Orion Review website, lakeorionreview.com, in this article, and on the Orion Area Youth Assistance Facebook page, facebook.com/orionareayouthassistance, and on the OAYA website, lakeorionyouthassistance.com.

— By Jim Newell