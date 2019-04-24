OAYA, Comm. Ed. offer an evening of activities during Family Fun Fest

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

Unplug yourself from the phones and laptops, tablets and other I-devices for a night of family-friendly fun on Thursday.

The Orion Area Youth Assistance (OAYA) annual Family Fun Fest is 6-8 p.m. April 25 at the Community Education Resource Center (CERC), 455 E. Scripps Rd.

The OAYA is partnering with Lake Orion Community Education to expand Fun Fest activities, which include a bounce house, petting zoo, photo booth, balloons, crafts, Legos, a cupcake walk and a visit by Cha Cha the Tree Frog from Rainforest Café.

“Everyday stressors can sometimes make us forget that we need to stop and connect and have fun together as families,” said OAYA Caseworker Amber Kish. “We want to encourage families to set their electronic devices aside and come have fun together, playing games and enjoying activities and one another.”

The Orion Township firefighters will bring a fire truck (weather/service calls permitting) and Lake Orion police officers will attend with their vehicles to speak to kids and let them see what they do.

Families can also enter a drawing for their child to win a free week of summer camp.

The Family Fun Fest is free and open to the public and includes snacks to keep the kids fueled for the activities.

“Family outings can be cost prohibitive, so we work with businesses in the community to be able to keep the event free,” Kish said.

Orion Area Youth Assistance (OAYA) is an organization of volunteers working with the Oakland County Circuit Court – Family Division, local schools, police, parents, youth and other community resources to help families and young people find solutions to their individual and collective problems.

The primary goal is “To strengthen youth and families and reduce the incidence of delinquency, neglect, and abuse through community involvement.”

Visit the OAYA website for more information on programs and services at www.lakeorionyouth

assistance.com.