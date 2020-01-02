Oakland Twp. receives $100k in park grants

MI Natural Resources Trust Fund board recommends $25 million in grant awards

The week of Dec. 13, the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund board recommended $25 million in grant awards for outdoor recreation development and land acquisition projects.

This grant money would go to a wide range of projects including land acquisition for wildlife and fishery habitat conservation and access, community pathway connections, development of urban parks and playscapes, sports field enhancements and river access.

Oakland Township will receive $50,000 to develop restroom facilities at Bear Creek Nature Park. An additional $50,000 will also be given to Oakland Township to build restroom facilities at Marsh View Park.

Both restrooms will have two environmentally sustainable and accessible toilets. They will be all-season facilities that are expected to support the wide variety of activities at each of the parks.

“The Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund is critical in providing people of all ages and abilities with more and better opportunities to experience our state’s woods, water and outdoor heritage,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a press release. “Every year, millions of residents and visitors swim our lakes, hike our forests, bike our trails and connect with the outdoors in dozens of other ways. Trust Fund support, this year and every year, ensures that those experiences are here for current and future generations.”

This recommendation of $25.6 million in grant funding includes $11.5 million for 60 recreational development projects and $14.1 million for 18 land acquisition projects .Of the $14.1 million for fund acquisition projects, $10.3 million would be awarded to local units of government $3.8 million would go toward five DNR projects.

Of the $11.5 million recommended for development grants, $9.6 million would supports 51 local government projects and $1.9 million toward nine DNR projects.

For more information on the final 2019 Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund board recommendations visit michigan.gov/MNRTF. — M.K.