Oakland Twp. Parks & Rec. seeks input on 2020-24 master plan

The Oakland Township Parks & Recreation Department is in the process of updating its 2020-2024 master plan and wants residents’ input on shaping the department’s goals for the next five yours.

“Oakland Township welcomes everyone’s help in shaping the goals, objectives and projects in the Township’s 2020-2024 Parks, Recreation, and Land Preservation Master Plan,” Parks & Rec. Director Mindy Milos-Dale said in a news release.

The public can participate in an online opinion survey available through Oct. 9 at www.oaklandtownship.org. Hardcopies are available at the Parks and Recreation Office, second floor, Paint Creek Cider Mill, 4480 Orion Rd.

There will also be a Master Plan Open House from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Oct. 23 at Oakland Twp. Hall, 4393 Collins Rd.

“The review and discussion of the proposed five-year master plan will be facilitated by professional parks and recreation planners from Carlisle Wortman Associates. This open house will also give everyone the opportunity to comment on signage designs for the entire parks system and plans for upcoming trailhead improvements at Paint Creek Junction Park,” Milos-Dale said.

Visit the parks and recreation page on Oakland Township’s website for current information on the planning process, to review and comment on draft planning documents as they are available and to find out about upcoming public meetings.

For questions, more information, contact Milos-Dale at 248-651-7810 ext. 402 or email mmdale@oaklandtownship.org. – J.N.