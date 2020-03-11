Oakland County officials taking steps toward Coronavirus preparedness

A woman who had traveled internationally is the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Oakland County

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the first cases of the Coronavirus in Michigan, in Wayne and Oakland counties, during a televised news conference on Tuesday evening.

A General Public Toolkit with information about the Coronavirus is available at: https://www.oakgov.com/health/information/covid-19/Pages/general-public.aspx.

“The first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Oakland County was announced last night. The Oakland county case is an adult woman with international travel. Based on the Oakland County Health Division’s investigation, there was low to no exposure in the general public from this person,” according to news release from the Oakland County Health Division today.

County Executive David Coulter announced today that he has directed the Emergency Operations Center to partially activate as part of the county’s preparedness efforts.

Symptoms of the Coronavirus include: mild to severe respiratory illness, fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the health division.

However, at this time, the immediate health risk of COVID-19 to the general public is considered low, the health division report stated.

Prevention tips include:

Washing your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds, and help young children do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Covering your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, or cough/sneeze in your upper sleeve. Immediately throw away used tissues in the trash, then wash hands.

Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Staying home when sick except to get medical care.

Avoiding close contact, sharing cups, or sharing eating utensils.

Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, such as toys and doorknobs.

Practicing good health habits. Get plenty of sleep, be physically active, manage your stress, drink plenty of fluids, and eat nutritious food.

Being prepared with the following supplies:

Maintain a two-week supply of water and food at home

Routinely check your regular prescription drugs to ensure that you won’t run out

Keep non-prescription drugs and other health supplies on hand

Get copies and maintain electronic versions of health records

Talk with family members about how they would be cared for if they got sick and what would be needed to care for them in your home

CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19.

Full Press Release from Oakland County Executive David Coulter

County Executive Coulter Continues Public Health Preparedness and Activates Emergency Operations Center for Coronavirus Effort

Pontiac, Mich., Mar. 11, 2020 – Oakland County Executive David Coulter has directed the Emergency Operations Center to partially activate as part of the County’s coronavirus preparedness efforts. The partial activation enables the county to assist our partners and stakeholders with coordinating resources and response to this public health emergency.

The first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Oakland County was announced last night. The Oakland county case is an adult woman with international travel. Based on the Oakland County Health Division’s investigation, there was low to no exposure in the general public from this person.

In addition, Oakland County Health Division (OCHD) has released various toolkits to help community sectors prepare for and prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in our communities.

Toolkits and prevention resources are available at www.oakgov.com/health for the public, healthcare providers, businesses, schools, childcare centers, faith-based organizations, senior centers, food service workers and first responders.

“As Oakland County investigates its first case of novel coronavirus, we will continue our preparedness and prevention efforts including making these toolkits available to assist various sectors of the community,” Oakland County Executive David Coulter said. “Responding to public health emergencies is what our Health Division and Homeland Security Division is here for and we are implementing our operational plans to slow the spread of coronavirus and keep the public informed.”

The toolkits include links to interim guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), prevention signage and handouts, and tools such as social media posts specific to various settings. Check the Oakland County Health Division’s Coronavirus website regularly for updated information, because this is an evolving situation.

The Health Division is working closely on preparedness efforts such as these with Oakland County’s Coronavirus Readiness Task Force assisted by Congressman Sander Levin, healthcare providers, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

At this time, the immediate health risk of COVID-19 to the general public is considered low. Some people that may be at higher risk of getting very sick from this illness includes:

Older adults

People who have serious chronic medical conditions such as heart or lung disease and diabetes

“The best way to prevent infection is to avoid being exposed to the virus,” said Leigh-Anne Stafford, health officer for Oakland County. “The simple everyday actions you take to help avoid the spread of flu and other illnesses will also help prevent the spread of coronaviruses.”

Prevention tips include:

Washing your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds, and help young children do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Covering your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, or cough/sneeze in your upper sleeve. Immediately throw away used tissues in the trash, then wash hands.

Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Staying home when sick except to get medical care.

Avoiding close contact, sharing cups, or sharing eating utensils.

Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, such as toys and doorknobs.

Practicing good health habits. Get plenty of sleep, be physically active, manage your stress, drink plenty of fluids, and eat nutritious food.

Being prepared with the following supplies:

Maintain a two-week supply of water and food at home

Routinely check your regular prescription drugs to ensure that you won’t run out

Keep non-prescription drugs and other health supplies on hand

Get copies and maintain electronic versions of health records

Talk with family members about how they would be cared for if they got sick and what would be needed to care for them in your home

CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19.

Patients with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness. Symptoms include: fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If anyone believes they have symptoms and have recently traveled to China, Iran, South Korea, Italy, Japan, Hong Kong, or other destinations with risk of community spread, or have been in contact with someone who has had the virus, they should promptly call their healthcare provider or hospital prior to arriving so that the appropriate preventive measures can be put in place.

There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19 infection.

For more information about COVID-19, visit www.oakgov.com/health or call Nurse on Call at 800-848- 5533, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For up-to-date public health information, follow @publichealthOC on Facebook and Twitter.