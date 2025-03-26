Oakland County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal motorcycle accident in Orion Township

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

ORION TWP. — A Lake Orion woman has died after a minivan pulled out in front of the motorcycle she was driving on Lapeer Road on March 19.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating that fatal crash that occurred on northbound Lapeer Road at Morgan Hill Drive at approximately 8 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies from the Orion Township Substation responded to the area and the preliminary investigation indicates that the 48-year-old woman, identified as Jennifer Marie Billington, was traveling northbound on Lapeer Road on a 2012 Harley Davidson FLHX motorcycle when a 42-year-old Royal Oak man driving a 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan failed to yield while entering the roadway from Morgan Hill Drive, approximately one-tenth of a mile north of Silverbell Road, authorities said.

The motorcycle collided with the driver’s side of the minivan. Billington was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to a sheriff’s report.

Deputies performed lifesaving measures until EMS arrived at the scene. Billington was transported to McLaren Oakland Hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries, police said.

The driver of the Dodge Caravan was wearing a seatbelt and was uninjured in the crash. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit is continuing the investigation.