Oakland County Health Division confirms rabies in skunk in Lake Orion

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

The Oakland County Health Division in Pontiac confirmed a positive rabies case in Lake Orion on March 6.

The infected skunk was originally found in the backyard of a Lake Orion residence and has since been euthanized, said Dr. Russell Faust, medical director at the Oakland County Health Division.

In this particular case, there was no human or pet exposure. However, Health Division officials strongly urge residents to avoid stray, wild and dead animals in order to protect themselves against rabies.

“Rabies is a fatal disease and there is no known cure,” said Leigh-Anne Stafford, health official for Oakland County. “People and their pets are urged to avoid encounters with unfamiliar animals, and keep pets protected by getting them vaccinated.

Rabies is a neurological virus that is fatal not only to animals but to humans as well. However, it is also 100 percent preventable, Faust said.

Rabies is more commonly found in skunks, bats, raccoons, foxes as well as stray cats and dogs, Faust said.

The rabies virus is found in the saliva of infected animals and can be spread through bites and scratches. Rabies is not spread through skunk’s spray.

If a rabid animal has bitten you, it is crucial that you receive the rabies vaccine, which Faust explains is a series of vaccines similar to that of the flu. Faust also instructs that before you receive the vaccine you contact your insurance company because the rabies vaccine is “extremely expensive”.

Another thing you can do to help slow the virus down is to wash the wound thoroughly with soap and water for a good three or so minutes. However you will still need to contact a doctor for the vaccine.

“If you’re ever bitten by, say a stray dog, the rabies virus is a fragile virus so you can reduce the viral load by scrubbing the wound with soap and water,” Faust said.

Bats in particular are a reservoir for many viruses and often bite people while they are asleep, Faust explained. Bats can be found in dark spaces, such as attics, and have been known to find their way through vents and into bedrooms late at night.

“If you wake up to a bat do not let it out,” Faust said. “Get it tested. If it’s negative then you’re fine, if it’s positive you get vaccinated. If a child is found in a room with a bat, the bat needs to be tested.”

Rabid animals are extremely likely to attack other animals or people, and have been known to attack animals of greater size then themselves, Faust said.

Dead animals are also still viable transmitters for the virus. Even after death, rabies virus can be on the animals claws as well as its saliva and can be just as easily transmitted, Faust said.

To report a potential rabid animal in Oakland County, contact your local animal control or the Oakland County Health Division at 248-858-1286.

The health division also advises that people follow these steps to protect themselves from rabies:

• Have pets vaccinated regularly. Rabies cases in humans have fallen exponentially since dogs and cats have been required to receive the rabies vaccine, Faust explained.

• Do not handle stray, wild or dead animals.

• Keep pets indoors, supervise them when they are outside and always use a leash when walking to limit pets’ exposure to wild animals that may be rabid.

• Do not leave food or whatever outside for pets when unattended

• Keep garbage securely covered, as these items may attract wild or stray animals.

More information about rabies can be found on the Health Divison’s website at oakgov.com/health, or by contacting Nurse on Call at 800-848-5533 or noc@oakgov.com.

Nurse on Call is available from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday-Friday.