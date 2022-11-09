Oakland Chargers baseball team wins Owosso Pumpkin Smash

The Oakland Chargers 10-and-under youth baseball team won the Owosso Pumpkin Smash tournament on Oct. 16.

The Chargers, made up of players from Lake Orion, outscored their opponents 38-20 in the final three rounds on their way to the championship title.

The Chargers defeated the Regulators 12-0 in the quarterfinal game, then dispatched the Elite team 6-1 in the semifinals.

The Chargers had to keep up their momentum during an intense final against Great Lakes Bombers, winning 20-19.

The Chargers 2022 roster is Andrew Buss, Austin Wenglikowski, Declan Mieczko, Evan Meyer, Henry Anderson, Henry Kirk, Jimmy Stuart, Josh Peznowski, Mason Davis, Perry Lewis, Rocco Roncone and Trevor Donnelly; Coach Gregg Kirk and assistant coaches Kevin Buss, Jim Stuart and Adam Davis. – J.N.