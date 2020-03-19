TO ALL CREDITORS:

NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Barbara A Thompson, date of birth May 23, 1952, who lived at 300 Schroeder Oaks Ln, Lake Orion, Michigan 48362, died July 8, 2019. Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Christopher Thompson, personal representative, at 394 Newton Ct., Lake Orion, Michigan 48362, or to both the Oakland County probate court at 1200 N. Telegraph Rd., Dept 457, Pontiac, MI 48341 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice. Date: March 18, 2020