NOTICE – ORION TOWNSHIP HALL ONLINE PUBLIC AUCTION

Online Auction will begin on December 17th at 9:00 a.m. and close December 28th at 8:00 p.m.

Desks, chairs, cabinets, office furnishings, technology, etc.

Visit bid.sherwoodauctionservicellc.com for more information.

Publish: 12/1/21, 12/8/21