NOTICE of AIR PERMIT COMMENT PERIOD and PUBLIC HEARING – General Motors Orion Assembly

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) is holding a public comment period

and a virtual public hearing, if requested, to allow the public the opportunity to comment on the proposed

conditional approval of an air permit.

Public comment period from August 3, 2022, until September 16, 2022, and a virtual hearing, if

requested, on September 8, 2022, for:

Company: General Motors LLC Orion Assembly (GM) located at 4555 Giddings Road, Lake Orion, Michigan

What GM wants to do: Application No. APP-2022-0089 is for a proposed installation and operation of a new

automotive assembly line to replace the existing assembly line at the same location.

Legal Requirements: The proposal is subject to the state and federal Nonattainment New Source

Review and Prevention of Significant Deterioration (PSD) rules and regulations for a major modification to

an existing major stationary source because of the requested increase in some air pollutants, including

volatile organic compounds, particulate matter greater than or equal to 10 microns in diameter, particulate

matter greater than or equal to 2.5 microns in diameter, and greenhouse gases.

Additionally, the installation of the new assembly line would require revisions to Renewable Operating

Permit (ROP) No. MI-ROP-B7227-2020 (SRN B7227). This public comment period meets the public

participation requirements for a future administrative amendment to the ROP.

The review of the application has preliminarily determined that the request would not violate any of air quality

rules nor the National Ambient Air Quality Standards.

Provide comment in any of these ways by September 16, 2022:

 By email to EGLE-AQD-PTIPublicComments@Michigan.gov

 By voicemail by calling 517-284-0900

 In writing to: Cindy Smith, Acting Permit Section Manager, EGLE, AQD, P.O. Box 30260, Lansing,

Michigan 48909-7760

 At the virtual public hearing, if requested, on September 8, 2022, starting at the close of the

informational session. The sole purpose of the public hearing will be to take formal testimony on the

record.

The VIRTUAL hearing will only be held if requested in writing by August 31, 2022.

 Send hearing requests to the email or address listed above.

 If requested, send accommodation requests to Laura Gramza at 517-230-4404.

 If requested, links to attend the virtual meeting will be posted by September 6, 2022, at

Michigan.gov/EGLEAirPublicNotice.

Get technical reports about this project:

 Online at Michigan.gov/EGLEAirPublicNotice

 WARREN: EGLE, AQD, 586-753-3700

 ORION TOWNSHIP: Township Clerk’s Office, 248-391-0304

 VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION: Village Clerk’s Office, 248-693-8391 x. 102

 PONTIAC: Oakland County Clerk’s Office, 248-858-0581

 LANSING: EGLE, AQD, 517-582-5095

MICHIGAN DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT, GREAT LAKES, AND ENERGY

Cindy Smith, Acting Permit Section Manager