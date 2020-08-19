Not too bright!

That’s how I look at the president and his conservative base.

This is not the time to be messing with the votes for your own selfish gains. The voters will make you pay.

You work for us. We don’t work for you. Or have you forgotten that?

“We the People” came first, not yourself and donors. Or have you forgotten that too?

Invest in the future now!

The president and his party are to blame, first for not doing their jobs and impeaching him for his crimes, and for failing to get this virus under control.

You can’t blame democrats. They’re the ones trying to solve what’s happening in this country.

The president and his party care about two things: themselves and their donors. And they’re going to pay in November.

Voters have had enough of him.

J.P. King

Lake Orion