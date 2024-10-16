Northern lights visible in Orion Twp.

Orion Township resident Chris Chlebek captured images of the northern lights at Friendship Park on Thursday.

Chlebek took the photos with a 30 second exposure.

The Northern Lights produced skies full of pinks, blues, greens and purple hues further south than normal.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a severe geomagnetic storm watch on Thursday, adding that the storm also may trigger northern lights as far south in the U.S. as the lower Midwest and Northern California, though exact locations and times are uncertain, according to NOAA.

Skygazers are reminded to point their smartphones upward for photos because the devices often can capture auroras that human eyes cannot.

Photos by Chris Chlebek.