North Oakland VFW Post 334 donates $2,400 to Oxford/Orion FISH

North Oakland VFW Post 334 donated $2,400 to Oxford/Orion FISH during the 15th annual Orion Neighborhood Television (ONTV) Food Drive on Thursday. Bev Rolfsen (left), from the Oxford/Orion FISH Food Pantry, accepted the check, which was presented by VFW Quartermaster Chuck Haskin (right). Alana Hart (center), a community engagement representative from Home Depot in Orion Township, was the co-host for the food drive on Thursday, which was sponsored by Home Depot. The food drive ran from Feb. 3-7 and raised more than $14,500 for FISH and filled the ONTV van with donated food, said Ian Locke, ONTV general manager. Photo provided