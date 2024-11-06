North Oakland Dixieland Band concert fundraiser

The North Oakland Dixieland Band and A Reasonable Facsimile will present a concert to benefit the North Oakland Concert Band on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the Orion Center, 1335 Joslyn Rd., in Lake Orion.
The annual fundraising event will feature the North Oakland Dixieland Band performing traditional swing and jazz music. Also appearing will be A Reasonable Facsimile, a Renaissance ensemble.
Light snacks, beer, wine and soft drinks will be provided. Admission is free, but donations will be gratefully accepted.
For more information visit the band’s website at www.nocb.org.
