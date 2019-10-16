NOCC promotes #SmartDragonsDontDrink

Dania Blain (right), youth coordinator of the North Oakland Community Coalition, visited Lake Orion High School on Thursday to promote the ‘Smart Dragons Don’t Drink’ campaign during Homecoming week. Students Rylie Nichiow (center) and Whitley Kinnard (center, right) helped spread the word, as did the high school’s SASA (Students Against Substance Abuse) club.

Students who posted a selfie with Syd the Dragon with #SmartDragonsDontDrink would be entered to win an apple watch. Photo by Megan Kelley.