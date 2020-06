All weapons should be banned from within five miles of all Capitol buildings and policitians and residents.

They’re (the armed protestors at the state capitol in Lansing) nothing nothing but terrorists and should be treated the same way — arrested and put in jail and fined $5,000 for trespassing and disturbing the peace.

They don’t scare me.

Have a good day. Stay safe. Peace.

J.P. King

Lake Orion