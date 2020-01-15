President Trump and his corrupt party must go before they do get us into another war.

Wise men choose peace; foolish ones choose war.

Violence leads to more violence – anyone with a brain and common sense knows that. We’re all Americans, most just prefer with wiser choice: peace. Stop the wars and save our planet before it’s too late.

It’s time to purge Washington, D.C. of the president and G.O.P. and conservative leadership.

I’m tired of the hate, fear, warmongers and unkindness in the parties, plus brains, lately.

They’re trying to steal the elections. No more! Get your voting records up to date and register to vote and remove Trump and conservative leaders from power in 2020.

Enough is enough.

Vote for women – they use their brains to solve our problems, not violence.

J.P. King

Lake Orion