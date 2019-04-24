National Prescription Take Back Day is this Saturday in village, twp.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Orion Twp. Substation and the Lake Orion Police Department are once again participating in the annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Anyone can bring their unused or expired prescription medications for safe disposal to any of three locations on Saturday: from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the OCSO Orion Twp. Substation, 2525 Joslyn Rd., in Township Hall; from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Lake Orion Police Dept., 21 E Church St., in Village Hall; and from 1-4 p.m. at the Healthy Body, Healthy Mind Expo at the Orion Center, 1335 Joslyn Rd.

The Orion Twp. Substation and the LOPD also have year-round prescription drop off at their locations.

Needles and liquid medications are not accepted. — J.N.