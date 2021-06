Connect on Linked in

Nannette Armstrong Campbell of South Gulf Cove, Florida, formerly of Lake Orion, Michigan, died suddenly at home on May 31, 2021.

Nannette was born in Alden, Michigan, on Sept. 30 1932. She worked for 40 years for CMS Energy in Pontiac, Michigan.

She is survived by her husband, William Campbell and her nephew Richard Sinclair and his wife, Lee Anne.

Nannette will be buried in Lake Orion with no service.