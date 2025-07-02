The Orion Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Moceri Companies Mystic Cove lakefront apartments on June 26 to celebrate the unveiling of the luxury townhomes and apartments on the shores of Lake Orion. Cutting the ribbon are Dominic Moceri, Paul Moceri and Frances Moceri. Mystic Cove is the first of three Moceri Companies residential developments in Lake Orion. Online: mysticcoveorion.com. Photo by Jim Misener