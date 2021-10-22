Myrna Madilene Detroyer, 73, of Oxford

Myrna Madilene Detroyer of Oxford passed away on October 15, 2021. She was 73.

Myrna was the beloved wife of Dennis Michael Detroyer for 34 years; loving mother of Amy (Rick Martinez) Cicchini, Mary (Jim) Pettinato, Christopher (Alisha) Clark, Andrew Clark and Denny Detroyer Jr.; loving nana of Kori, Joey, Teddy, Rowyn, Kendra, Chloe, Christopher, Quinn, Taylor and Jon-Luc. She was also the dear sister of Bill (Diane) Raymond.

Myrna was preceded in death by her parents Cleveland and Mary Raymond, her siblings Nancy Bolt, John, Jimmy and Frankie Raymond and step-son Rob Detroyer.

Myrna grew up in Lake Orion where everyone has many happy memories of the Party Hut Pontoon Boat. She enjoyed keeping busy around the house and relaxing with a cup of coffee, watching soap operas. She was a creative seamstress and even had her own business making teddy bears.

Myrna and Dennis enjoyed being up north and eventually bought a home in the Upper Peninsula where they lived happily for several years.

More than anything, Myrna loved to dance, especially disco dancing. She will be remembered as a woman who did things her own way and will be deeply missed by all of her family and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home in Lake Orion.

The family will welcome friends for a visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be at Eastlawn Cemetery in Lake Orion. Donations may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project.

