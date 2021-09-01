Mustangs take on Chargers at Miracle League Field

Despite the heat, several dozen people showed up to the Miracle League field on Saturday to watch the Orion Mustangs take on the Chargers from Southfield.

The game was held at the same time as the Golling Buick Car Show at Friendship Park, which raised funds for the ongoing care of the Miracle League Field.

Miss Oakland County Outstanding Teen, Stella Drozdowicz opened up the game with the singing of the National Anthem and then the game was underway.

No scores were kept but the happiness and energy was palpable for everyone in attendance. — Megan Kelley