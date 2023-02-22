Multiple fraudulent bank accounts opened in Orion Twp. residents’ names

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

ORION TWP. — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office in Orion Township has received multiple reports over the past several weeks of residents who were notified that unknown suspects opened Bank of America accounts using their personal information.

Lt. Darren Ofiara, commander of the Orion Township Substation, said he was unsure if there was a large breach or a localized issue but that Bank of America seems to have been targeted.

“We have been receiving many identity thefts recently and most are from Bank of America. If you have a Bank of America account, keep close tabs on your records and try to get dual authentication approval, if possible,” Ofiara said.

Deputies received a walk-in fraud complaint Feb. 6 at the Orion Township Substation. A 43-year-old resident said he received information from Bank of America that an unknown person opened an account using the victim’s personal information.

A 63-year-old Orion Township man went to the Orion Township Substation on Feb. 9 to file a fraud/ID theft complaint after receiving information from Bank of America that an unknown person opened an account using his personal information.

On Feb. 16, A 35-year-old Orion Township woman told authorities that she received information from Bank of America that an unknown person opened an account using her personal information.

Detectives are investigating all cases.