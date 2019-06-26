Mother, daughter duo hold grand opening for Cookies & Cream by Sprout Bake

There’s a new addition to Downtown Lake Orion that comes in the form of Cookies and Cream by Sprout Bake.

Located at 20 Front St. in Lake Orion on the lower level of the venue, Cookies and Cream specializes in vegan treats. Carissa Campbell and her mother, Alaina Campbell, were originally looking to find a place where they could make and sell their vegan muffins and gluten free batter.

After finding out that the creamery below 20 Front St. was for sale, the two thought the space would be perfect, especially with the park just outside.

Now open, Cookies and Cream sells three kinds of vegan muffins — chocolate five spice, lemon chia and sweet potato with chocolate chips. They also sell oatmeal chocolate chip and regular chocolate chip cookies along with their wide variety of regular and vegan ice cream options.