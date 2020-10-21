Michigan Supreme Court ruling prevents LOCS from holding scheduled meeting

By on No Comment

Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education canceled its regularly scheduled meeting for Oct. 14.

The cancelation came on the heels of the Oct. 2 Michigan Supreme Court ruling that Governor Gretchen Whitmer lacked the authority in her State of Emergency and Executive Orders surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Because of this, boards could have been considered in violation of the Open Meetings Act are unable to hold fully virtual meetings and must follow strict guidance for in-person gatherings.

This meeting was anticipated to be the final meeting held before elementary-aged students are expected to return to in-person schooling on Oct. 26.

District communication stated that the Lake Orion district is exploring options for meetings that will comply with the legal requirements. — By Megan Kelley

 

Michigan Supreme Court ruling prevents LOCS from holding scheduled meeting added by on
View all posts by mmkelley →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.