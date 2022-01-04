Michael L. Tyrrell, 73, of Lake Orion

Michael Louis Tyrrell, age 73, passed away on December 21, 2021. He was a long-time resident of Lake Orion.

Mike was born Oct. 12, 1948 in Pontiac, Michigan to the late James and Irene Tyrrell.

Mike is survived by his loving wife of 55 years Mary; three children, Lisa Tyrrell, Laura Rawlings, and Eric (Lindsey) Tyrrell; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren.

He also leaves behind his loyal pets Sadie and Teeny and several grand pets.

Mike’s eight brothers and sisters, countless in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews will all miss him as well.

Mike treasured time with his family, especially his grandsons Evan Rawlings and Conner Tyrrell.

As a younger man, he enjoyed golfing, and rollerblading. He was born with a green thumb and cultivated spectacular gardens. He loved dogs and they loved him. Mike was a lifelong pheasant hunter and spending time in Iowa was one of his favorite things to do.

Mike was an honorably discharged United Stated Army veteran. He proudly served with the 101st Airborne Division in Vietnam. Years later, he served twice as Commander at American Legion Post 108 in Oxford, Michigan.

Please make donations in Mike’s name to ASPCA or Wounded Warriors Project.

Visitation for Michael is Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home in Lake Orion.

Family attendance is from 3-7 p.m., friends 4-7 p.m., with a Rosary at 6:30 p.m.

Funeral Mass is Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lake Orion at 11 a.m.

Burial will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan.

