Michael Gary Boughner, 50, of Lake Orion

Michael Gary Boughner of Lake Orion passed away on October 12, 2020. He was 50 years old.

Mike is the beloved husband and best friend of Jacquelynn for 12 years; devoted son of Edel and Gary Boughner; loving father of Julie Mahan-Boughner; step-father of Holly (Nicardo) Morgan and Melissa Fletcher; dear brother of Edward (Jeanette) Boughner; and special uncle of Samantha Boughner.

He will be sorely missed by Aunt Vivian, Tante Giesele, Onkel Mike and cousins Sandy (Gunther), Nadine (Michael), Selina and Ronja in Germany who were very dear to him.

Mike was a man who was always helpful to everyone. He was the Detachment Commander for the Sons of the American Legion and the National Executive Committee Man.

Mike enjoyed camping, traveling, cooking, fishing and had just become passionate about hunting.

He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

The family will receive friends for a visitation on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, 111 East Flint St., Lake Orion.

Social distancing is suggested, masks are required for those attending and groups of 10 will be permitted at a time.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the family would be greatly appreciated.

Visit the online guestbook and share condolences at www.sparksgriffin.com.