Michael Andrew Bires, 84, formerly of Lake Orion

Michael Andrew Bires passed peacefully in his sleep on November 3, 2020 at his home in Rochester, Michigan. He was 84.

He is survived by his wife Janet Gramzay Bires, and his children from his first marriage to Germaine Mary Cadette: oldest Jacqueline Stephan, son Michael J. Bires (wife Mary), and daughter Jennifer Connolly (husband Thomas).

He is also survived by his beloved Connolly grandchildren, oldest Sarah (Brandon), daughter Patricia (Adam) and twins Shaun and Thomas (Santina).

His family in New York mourn his loss, sisters Marion DePasquale (Joseph), Patricia Gravenese (John), brother Thomas Bires (Patricia), as well as nieces Christine and Gina, nephews John and Paul. His loss is also deeply felt by his cousins in Gibsonia, PA, the Sharkey clan, Patrick and Patricia Sharkey and their extended families.

Born January 16, 1936 in Munhall, PA to homemaker Mary and coal miner Michael, he served his country as an Army courier for Security Intelligence in Europe during the Korean War.

Upon his return, he studied for his bachelor’s degree at Westchester Community College and worked for IBM developing computer systems and married Germaine.

His three children were born in Bronxville and baptized at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

His job at General Motors brought his young family from Tarrytown, NY to Warren, Michigan in 1965 where he developed lifelong friendships and raised his family. While still working for GM in Warren and studying at night at the University of Detroit, he moved his family to Lake Orion, where son Michael and daughter Jennifer still live with their families.

It was always important to remain close to his family in both New York and Pennsylvania, visiting “back east” several times a year. A connection and effort his children are forever grateful for.

Never a person for hobbies or sports, his “hobby” was helping others and being with those he loved so dearly, whether they were in Michigan or beyond. He hunted, fished, skied, and played golf with and for the companionship of those he cared so much. He most enjoyed his titles of Mr. Goodwrench and Mr. Fixit, as he had no shortage of skills to share with his family and friends. There was no problem that couldn’t be fixed with his guiding hand.

In his later years, his focus was on the adventures and happiness of his grandchildren, not his physical struggles, always ready with advice and comfort.

He will be profoundly missed.