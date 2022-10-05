Meet the Candidates: Seven candidates vie for Lake Orion Village Council in Nov. 8 general election

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

LAKE ORION — With several major issues facing the Lake Orion Village Council there definitely is interest, and concern, in how, and who, will govern the Village of Lake Orion over the next two to four years.

From proposed new mixed-use residential and commercial developments to the Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority’s tax capture and whether some of that money should go to village coffers have been issues that scores of residents have spoken about at council meetings.

The next village council will have to find a way to pay for a projected $20 million in infrastructure projects, including phases three and four of the water main replacement project, road repairs, sewer repairs, the Paint Creek Bank Stabilization project and installing two new bridges, one in Meek’s Park and one in Children’s Park.

In the Nov. 8 General Election, seven candidates are competing for four seats on the village council, the highest number of candidates running for council in the past three elections.

Current village council members Doug Hobbs, Brad Mathisen, Teresa Rutt and Ken Van Portfliet are all seeking re-election. Residents Carl Cyrowksi and Nancy Moshier are challenging for two of those seats, hoping to oust at least two of the four incumbents.

Also running this election is Riva Beatty, who filed to run as a write-in candidate. Anyone who wants to vote for Beatty will have to fill in the square and write her name in the space provided under the Lake Orion Village Council candidates section of their ballot.

The three candidates who receive the most votes in the election will win four-year seats on the council. The fourth-place candidate will earn a two-year seat.

The Lake Orion Review sent questionnaires to the residents running for village council so readers could meet the candidates and get an idea of their positions on some of the important issues confronting the village. Candidates on the ballot are listed alphabetically, with write-in Riva Beatty’s responses at the end.

Carl Cyrowski

Occupation: Michigan Licensed Real Estate Broker for Cyrowski Real Estate LLC

Political Experience: Lake Orion Village Council, Village Council President

Community Involvement: Past President of the Orion Area Chamber of Commerce, Orion/Oxford Boys and Girls Club, Orion Veterans Memorial board member, Lake Orion Boat Club Commodore. Past president and current board member Orion Area Parade Group. Past president of the Lake Orion Fireworks Association for over 20 years.

What do you consider to be the most important issue(s) confronting the village?

The water main issue is half done and the next two phases are on the east side of Lapeer Road and need to be funded in order to replace galvanized lines that leak, and the village loses the revenue to pay for this wasted water.

How will you gather input from constituents on important issues?

I would propose a quarterly letter to all the village residents with upcoming developments and maintenance projects and encourage them to respond if they have any suggestions or comments. The village website is not always up to date; however, my contact information will be made available for contact.

Do you feel the Village of Lake Orion should receive a portion of the funds from the Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority’s tax capture to help pay for infrastructure needs in Lake Orion? Why?

The DDA’s estimated Revenues for the 2022-23 fiscal year are $459,000 from the village (19 percent), and the balance of $433,000 is from the county, township, OCC, Huron Clinton Parks, and the state, for a total of $883,000.

The DDA gives 25 percent of its total revenue to the village for its use, which is one of the highest rates in the State of Michigan. The village can use this money for infrastructure, police, or whatever they need to pay from their budget. The DDA gives back $226,000 to the village as well as directly pays $8,700 for utilities and audits for a total of $234,700.

The current district was set by the village council in 1985. It does encompass some residential areas. The Moceri development on the West side of M-24 is zoned Mixed Use, which allows some commercial as well as residential uses. The development will have some commercial uses which will need to be connected to the residential portions and the connections as proposed will have walkways along the lake which will be maintained by the DDA.

Given the number of proposed large developments in the village, how do you feel about the village adhering to its Master Plan and granting tax abatements and construction variances?

The village should adhere to its current Master Plan. Tax abatements can be granted to proposed new developments to encourage developers to come to our community to build great projects. They can be for a percentage of the taxes and various lengths of time up to a max of 12 years.

Typically, they are for 50 percent and six years. It is a negotiable amount between the village and the developer. At the end of the period that is negotiated the taxes return to full value. It is a method used to encourage great developments. Variances should be granted only where there is a proven benefit to the community and neighborhood.

Doug Hobbs

Occupation: Retired / Contingent employee Mental Health Tech. Behavioral Medicine at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital Oakland.

Political experience: 13 years on the village council.

Community involvement: member of the Orion Community Cable Commission.

What do you consider to be the most important issue(s) confronting the village?

The newly elected council should focus on upgrading/ repairing the lift station system and decide how it will be funded.

How will you gather input from constituents on important issues?

Mainly from public opinion at council meetings, letters and emails sent to the members of council, reading letters to the editor in the Orion Review and randomly talking with constituents on the street.

Do you feel the Village of Lake Orion should receive a portion of the funds from the Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority’s tax capture to help pay for infrastructure needs in Lake Orion? Why?

Some of the members from the DDA board and Village council have formed a committee to study and come up with a solution to this question. At this time I am waiting to see what they come up with.

Given the number of proposed large developments in the village, how do you feel about the village adhering to its Master Plan and granting tax abatements and construction variances?

Adhering to the master plan and variances should be maintained as much as possible, but issues / changes will probably arise and they will need to be negotiated. About abatements, I would like to see no tax abatements but council can always limit the years of an abatement to 1 year, 5 years, etc… if they choose to grant one.

Brad Mathisen

Occupation: Plumber/Maintenance

Political experience: Village Councilmember 2013 to present

Community involvement: I have been an active Councilmember for nine years. I am an active member of the Village Board of Zoning Appeals for the past 13 years. I donate a couple of days a month to a local food bank. I was a former volunteer of the Lake Orion Boys and Girls Club for eight years.

What do you consider to be the most important issue(s) confronting the village?

I consider infrastructure, public safety and the lowest possible taxes in order to achieve a safe community and sustainable infrastructure to be the most important issues confronting the village.

How will you gather input from constituents on important issues?

I will carefully and actively listen to the public comments during council and other board meetings, to constituents who I meet outside the meeting settings and by viewing comments on social media. I will make my decisions on issues with their opinions in mind.

Do you feel the Village of Lake Orion should receive a portion of the funds from the Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority’s tax capture to help pay for infrastructure needs in Lake Orion? Why?

I feel that the Village should and does receive a portion of funds from the Lake Orion DDA. When formed, the DDA was integral in funding infrastructure needs that helped the downtown area. It still does with tax captures outside of the Village; for example, it captures some of the Township parks’ millage that the DDA uses for the Village parks. The new play equipment at Green’s and Children’s parks are a good example.

Given the number of proposed large developments in the village, how do you feel about the village adhering to its Master Plan and granting tax abatements and construction variances?

I believe the Village should adhere to its Master Plan and construction variances. Granting tax abatements are not to be taken lightly and as such should not be given out freely.

Nancy Moshier

Occupation: As a Speech and Language Pathologist, I evaluate, develop programs and work with individuals with speech and language difficulties.

Political experience: I am new to participating in elected office. I was employed in the school system for 30 years and sat on many committees. I taught at Wayne State University.

Community involvement: For the last several years I have supported one of our local public officials in work on behalf of the village. I attend many village events and donate to the fireworks.

What do you consider to be the most important issue(s) confronting the village?

Unquestionably the financial solvency of the village is the most important issue in the village. We have $20 million in unfunded infrastructure needs. The budget last year was $200,000 short and funds were used from our minimal savings to balance the budget. No funds are allocated toward the $20 million.

The village council seems to think money will drop from the sky. I have heard repeated council comments that “we are applying for grants.” I interpret that as “we will sell bonds and raise residents’ user fees.”

Why not be honest and get it over with? Bond rates are now going to be so high it is going to cost us even more.

How will you gather input from constituents on important issues?

I talk to my neighbors and watch and attend the council and board meetings. Until recently, no one knew anything about village finances, development projects and issues. The new Lake Orion Review home delivery has been a big help in spreading the word.

Do you feel the Village of Lake Orion should receive a portion of the funds from the Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority’s tax capture to help pay for infrastructure needs in Lake Orion? Why?

I feel that the Village of Lake Orion should receive all of the taxes that are currently captured by the DDA under their Tax Increment Finance Plan. The DDA does not function except as a marketing group for the downtown businesses. The money would be better served being used for the village residents.

Given the number of proposed large developments in the village, how do you feel about the village adhering to its Master Plan and granting tax abatements and construction variances?

If I have to follow the rules than the village should follow the rules, i.e., Master Plan. I do not believe in tax abatements, this is a thriving community, you need to pay to play.

Take a look at what Moceri is proposing to do with the rundown lake front property; they are not asking for a handout from the village.

I can think of no reason why taxpayers should want to pay for developers to make money. If you’re talking about Zoning Board of Appeals type variances than I say no. Follow the rules. If you’re talking about business, I also say no. Follow the rules. We live in a very small community. If you give one of the children candy, they will all want some. (I learned this from my school background!)

Thank you for the opportunity to express my feelings and opinions.

Teresa Rutt

Occupation: Senior Ministry Specialist with InterVarsity Christian Fellowship

Political experience: One four-year term on village council.

Community involvement: Ten years on the Parks & Recreation Advisory Committee (six as volunteer and four as the village council representative on the committee). Wrote the grant application that awarded us $50,000 from T-Mobile for the Green’s Park Playground, coordinated two community build days this summer to construct the playground in Green’s Park and the playground in Children’s Park. Member of the Main Street Bicycles race team representing a local business at races. My family also participates in downtown events and supports local businesses.

What do you consider to be the most important issue(s) confronting the village?

Lake Orion is a desirable place to live. That’s a good thing! However, it brings challenges we need to address and navigate.

Communities grow and evolve, but we want right-sized growth and the best fit for our community. We also have hard infrastructure improvements that have had no plans put in place years ago to save for updates or replacements. We need to chart a path forward for these needs.

The cost of living is also a concern. We need to do our best so people who want to live or stay in the village, can.

How will you gather input from constituents on important issues?

I deeply value public opinion. It’s one of the reasons I asked for clarity and consistency in how we handle public comments during meetings in this last term on the council. I have received phone calls from constituents and am available via phone, I’ve lingered in stores and talked with business owners (though not all of them) about current issues, I’m available via email, and am out and about in town constantly. Feel free to stop me when you see me!

Do you feel the Village of Lake Orion should receive a portion of the funds from the Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority’s tax capture to help pay for infrastructure needs in Lake Orion? Why?

I’m assuming we are talking about the hard infrastructure needs the village has: roads, drinking water systems, sewers, etc. If we include soft infrastructure: government, law enforcement, parks, etc., the Village does receive a portion of the funds from the DDA’s current tax capture.

According to the ASCE, infrastructure in Michigan overall was given a D+ on its most recent, 2018, report card, which is worse than the 2021 national grade of C-. We have some real work to do – to the tune of millions of dollars.

I think the DDA should be a collaborating partner in addressing our infrastructure needs. The DDA has parameters it must work within, but there isn’t any reason why we cannot collaborate to address the needs of the village.

Given the number of proposed large developments in the village, how do you feel about the village adhering to its Master Plan and granting tax abatements and construction variances?

The Master Plan provides a future direction for a municipality. As such it isn’t thoroughly prescriptive, rather descriptive of a future vision that should be taken seriously. I am not one hundred percent for or against granting tax abatements, but believe we need to evaluate each project on its own.

I think there are legitimate reasons why we could consider one, but it must provide a real benefit to the community. Absent a strong benefit I don’t see reasons to grant them. They are a tool that can be of use if granted wisely, as are construction variances.

Kenneth Van Portfliet

Occupation: Marine sales and service industry

Political experience: 20-plus years, Planning Commission Board Member, DDA Board Member, North Oakland Transportation Authority board member, Village of Lake Orion representative to the Southeastern Michigan Council of Governments

Community involvement: Lions Club member.

What do you consider to be the most important issue(s) confronting the village?

Infrastructure upgrades such as roads, water/sewer, sewage transfer stations, development that benefits the community as a whole. Reducing taxpayer burden by searching out alternative funding through grants and other options through state and county resources.

Other important issues are to address transparency in communication, and look for guidance for historic preservation efforts.

And maintaining unity in our efforts as we all work together to keep our community strong is important.

How will you gather input from constituents on important issues?

I am available for all who have interest in our community via phone, email or in person. I continue to encourage in-person conversation wherever I am. Attending Chamber of Commerce, Rotary and other integral community groups is also an effective way to stay in touch with constituents.

Do you feel the Village of Lake Orion should receive a portion of the funds from the Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority’s tax capture to help pay for infrastructure needs in Lake Orion?

Yes, the DDA has historically supported funding for infrastructure needs. The DDA has been integral in helping growth in the community and as a result we’ve enjoyed increases in property values. I support them and their accomplishments.

I expect the joint DDA/Village committee to review and recommend the strongest support options for the future.

Given the number of proposed large developments in the village, how do you feel about the village adhering to its Master Plan and granting tax abatements and construction variances?

The master plan must be taken into consideration since it is a product of community input and is a collaborative vision for land use and future growth. The granting of tax abatements and variances are useful optional tools to gain the goals expressed in the master plan.

Each development tax abatement request must meet established criteria. I am not generally in favor of abatements but will review the merits of each case.

I plan to create a way to garner a larger pool of public input so together we can shape the future for our families.

Write-In Candidate

Riva Beatty

Occupation: Historical boat tour owner and guide “Tour on Orion”, & Riva Graphics L.L.C.

Political experience: Beginner

Community involvement: Local historian of 13 years. Small Business Owner in the Village of Lake Orion for 20+ years.

What do you consider to be the most important issue(s) confronting the village?

Increasing the village general fund balance, which will allow us to address our aging infrastructure needs. My goal is to pay for improvements by amending the DDA capture to allow additional tax dollars to be directed to the village general fund.

We also need to be looking for ways to bring the master plan more in line with smarter, less dense development. The lake is our most important asset, protecting it should come first.

How will you gather input from constituents on important issues?

I’ve lived and owned a small business in the village for the majority of my adult life, so networking comes naturally with friends, Boat Club members and neighbors on the lake and in the village. I can solicit community input utilizing phone, email and Facebook messenger.

Studying and sharing the Village of Lake Orion’s history has been a passion of mine for over a decade, so getting involved with governing of our village and lake shore is a good fit for me.

Do you feel the Village of Lake Orion should receive a portion of the funds from the Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority’s tax capture to help pay for infrastructure needs in Lake Orion? Why?

Absolutely, our infrastructure needs should come first. The village manager reports that there are approximately $18,000,000 in necessary, but unfunded, water, sewer and road projects within the village.

For a community our size, we have one of the largest DDA captures around. There is plenty of room for amending the DDA Tax Capture District that will provide additional tax revenues to the village that will help address our deficits.

With all of the new development, and associated tax revenues, in our community, this is really the best time to work together on finding a solution that benefits everyone.

Given the number of proposed large developments in the village, how do you feel about the village adhering to its Master Plan and granting tax abatements and construction variances?

I don’t feel these large developments coincide with the village’s Master Plan. On page 4 of the Master Plan 2002-2022 the goal for multifamily residential homes is as follows: “avoid encroaching on existing single-family neighborhoods with new multiple family residential uses.” On Page 7: the goal of single family is to promote and encourage small town village character by protecting and preserving historic homes and encourage historic preservation.

If any tax abatements were considered, I feel it should be for something that benefits the community, like rehabilitating a historical building, or area of significance, but not for rental housing developments.

Taxes are the primary income for the village; giving tax abatements is a missed opportunity for additional near-term income.

Tax abatements are for developing a city/area; the majority of the projects under consideration are for redevelopment of buildings or areas.