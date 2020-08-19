Meek’s Park get’s facelift with bridge replacement

Meek’s Park received an upgrade on Tuesday with the installation of a new bridge at the park entrance located on Washington St. that was delivered by Dan’s Excavating in pieces throughout the day.

The bridge was purchased from Independence Township for the price of $20,000, which includes the delivery and spare railings, Village Manager Joe Young said.

The new bridge features two approaches with wing walls and solid pre-cast footings.

The cost of this project was expected to be $95,000, said Young.

Initial engineering and instillation costs were previously based on the $95,000 estimate. The village will be reassessing the engineering and instillation costs at a later date.

The village is confident that it will still come in significantly lower, Young said.

The project is expected to be completed in the upcoming weeks.

Meek’s Park is located along the Paint Creek Trail with access from Glenn St., Broadway St., Washington St. and from the Orion Art Center near Children’s Park in downtown Lake Orion.