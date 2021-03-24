MDOT to begin construction on M-24 on Monday

The Michigan Department of Transportation announced on Monday that construction on M-24 (Lapeer Road) would resume on March 29 in parts of Orion and Oxford.

The remaining work includes tree plantings, irrigation, decorative streetscaping fixtures, bridge epoxy overlay, punch list work, permanent pavement markings and paving of Drahner Road, Oxford Lake Drive, Glaspie Street, North Oxford Road and Ray Road, according to new information from MDOT Project Manager Brian Travis.

Work is expected to be complete in early June.

In the Orion area, motorists can expect single-lane closures placed intermittently as needed to finish remaining work and punch list items.

In downtown Oxford, northbound and southbound M-24 will have one lane open between Broadway and Center streets. The center left-turn lane will also be open.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) invested $33 million to rebuild and resurface M-24 (Lapeer Road) in Oakland County. Dan’s Excavating is the construction contractor for the M-24 reconstruction and resurfacing project.

The Orion portion of the M-24 project extended from Goldengate Street in Orion Township, through the village portion of M-24 and up to the Oxford Township border.

In 2020, within the Village of Lake Orion and Orion Township work included curb and gutter and driveways replacement, milling and replacing asphalt surfaces, as well as intersection improvements at Indianwood, Axford, and Indian Lake roads.

A mid-block pedestrian crossing with flashers was also constructed at the Paint Creek bridge in Lake Orion.

Oxford Township and the Village of Oxford work included pavement, curb and gutter, driveways, sewers, watermains and sidewalks removal and replacement. Streetscaping and punch list work will continue through the Spring.

– By Jim Newell