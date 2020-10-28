MDHHS reports “alarming increases” in COVID-19 cases

On Oct. 24 the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released a statement reporting more 3,300 positive COVID-19 test results.

“The data shows we are continuing to see alarming increases in the incidence of COVID-19 infections in Michigan, “said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “It is now more important than ever that people take this seriously. Wear a mask every time you are going to be around someone outside of your own household. Avoid large gatherings and maintain a safe distance from others. If rates continue like this, we risk overwhelming our hospitals and having many more Michiganders die.”

According to Michigan’s State Emergency Operations Center, more than 96 percent of the test results being reported that day originated from specimens that were collected from individuals in the five days prior.

“We are continuing to see clusters of illness associated with facilities, programs and schools. These cases, along with a large number of community-acquired cases, have been contributing to the elevation in reports of confirmed COVID-19 infection,” the State Emergency Operations Center said in a press release.