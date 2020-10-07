MDHHS issues emergency order requiring schools to issue public notification of COVID-19 cases

On Tuesday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued an emergency order requiring K-12 schools provide public notice to the school community about probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 within 24 hours.

The order, which will go into effect on Oct. 12, also requires schools to provide public notification on a “highly visible location on the school’s website that covers the impacted building or location within 24 hours”.

Districts are encouraged to provide information about measures in place at the school to prevent the spread of COVID-19, as well as measures that individuals can take to prevent transmission.

“Recent outbreaks throughout the country demonstrate that COVID-19 can spread quickly in the school setting,” said MDHHS Director Robert Gordon in a press release.

“Timely communication from schools to parents, guardians, students, teachers, staff and other persons affiliated with schools enables members of the school community to take measures to prevent spread of the virus.”