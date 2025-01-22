McLaren Oakland – Oxford ER launches online check-in

OXFORD — The recently-opened emergency department at McLaren Oakland – Oxford has introduced online scheduling for patients seeking non-life-threatening emergency care.

For patients looking to minimize their wait time in the ER, visiting mclaren.org/oxford will let them view all available upcoming treatment times and register for a time that fits their schedule, allowing them to wait at home until their time arrives.

Online check-ins are not a replacement for calling 911 in a life-threatening medical emergency.

“Throughout the McLaren system, we have seen firsthand that online check-ins have been a great option for patients whose conditions require timely care though are not life-threatening,” said Dr. Dan Wahl, emergency physician and medical director of emergency medicine at McLaren Oakland – Oxford. “A visit to the ER for emergency care can bring about understandable feelings of apprehension or nervousness. By providing this option, patients have more control over their experience, and it increases the likelihood that they will seek care they need and when they need it.”

All online check-ins are reviewed and evaluated by medical professionals for symptoms that may indicate a severe condition. Patients experiencing a potentially serious emergency are contacted directly and advised to call 911 or to go to their nearest emergency department.

To view current waiting times for the emergency departments at McLaren Oakland – Oxford or to check-in online, visit mclaren.org/oxford.