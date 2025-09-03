McLaren Hospitals donate $10k to Levi’s Link Park project

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD TWP. — Three McLaren Health Care hospitals have partnered to support Levi’s Link, a planned pocket park in Oxford Township that will have adaptive play structures and features for people with special needs.

The philanthropic foundations at McLaren Greater Lansing, McLaren Lapeer Region and McLaren Oakland have donated a total of $10,000 to the Levi’s Link Park project, which is expected to cost approximately $120,000.

“I cannot begin to express to McLaren’s leadership and staff how grateful we are for this extremely generous contribution,” said C.J. Carnacchio, Oxford Township communications and grants manager, who is designing and raising funds for the park. “We appreciate McLaren’s willingness to invest in our community and help improve people’s physical and mental health by creating another vibrant public space where folks can exercise, play, socialize and connect with nature.”

Levi’s Link Park advances the Levi’s Link organization’s mission of accessibility for people with special needs while also promoting physical activity, relaxation and an appreciation of nature, McLaren officials said in a news release.

“The vision of Levi’s Link and this park are helping to bring to life a peaceful, accessible park offering everyone a place to relax, recharge, and enjoy the outdoors in comfort and safety,” said Lynn Griffor, chief experience officer and vice president of philanthropy at McLaren Greater Lansing, and who assisted in organizing this donation. “We are grateful to our fellow McLaren hospitals, and to be in the position to support this project, one that reflects our commitment to provide care even when it extends beyond the walls of our hospitals.”

Levi’s Link Park will be constructed on a 0.16-acre site – donated by Koenig Materials – adjacent to the Polly Ann Trail along Lakeville Rd. The spot is located east of Koenig’s main entrance and west of Lakeville Elementary School.

The park will contain an outdoor gym and push-up station; eight pieces of play equipment; four sensory rings that offer kids opportunities to engage with visual, tactile and auditory sensors; a bicycle repair station with air pump; two benches; a communication board to assist nonspeaking visitors; an interpretive sign that shares the 97-year history of the Koenig site; and a park sign that explains what Levi’s Link is and who Levi Wilson is, said Carnacchio.

A 192-square-foot observation deck with two binocular viewers will be constructed to allow visitors to enjoy the beauty of Koenig Lake, its surrounding wooded areas and local wildlife, including bald eagles, Carnacchio said.

Levi’s Link was founded in 2018 by Rob and Megan Wilson and named in honor of their son, Levi, who was diagnosed with autism at age 2. Levi’s Link forms partnerships and undertakes projects aimed at accommodating the special needs patients and the stresses they may encounter during their health care experience, according to McLaren.

“This donation also shows just how strong McLaren’s commitment is to promoting and expanding the Levi’s Link program, which works to enhance hospital experiences for patients with special needs who may become stressed during their visits,” Carnacchio said. “This park is going to help spread awareness and encourage people who need Levi’s Link services to use them. A park is the perfect vehicle to help publicize this program because both are dedicated to removing barriers and building bridges.”

Carnacchio has already secured $41,720 in donations. Individuals, businesses and organizations interested in donating to the Levi’s Link Park project can contact Carnacchio by calling 248-462-9997 or sending an email to ccarnacchio@oxfordtownship.org.

Learn more about Levi’s Link and its programs at McLaren hospitals at midmichiganmaterials.com/levis-link.