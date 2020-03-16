McFate, Donald L.; 82, formerly of Lake Orion

Donald Leroy McFate, of Greenbush Michigan and formerly of Lake Orion, passed away March 9, 2020, after a brief illness in University of Michigan Medical Center, Midland, Michigan. Born in Pontiac, Michigan during January 1938, Don was 82-years-old.

Don was predeceased by his wife, Mary Jane; his father who was a high school teacher in Lake Orion; and his mother who was a nurse in Pontiac. He is survived by longtime friends Jerry Schick and Patt Davis.

Don lived his childhood years in Lake Orion and graduated as the valedictorian of the Class of 1956. He grew up on Shadbolt Street across from Clarence Braidwood, who was Lake Orion Police Chief at the time. He enjoyed building model airplanes and would often fly them off the roof of his back porch on Shadbolt. Don’s mother was a Cub Scout den mother for several of the neighborhood boys. Under direction of band teacher Mr. Bill Bennett, the Lake Orion High School Marching Band, with Don at clarinet and Jerry playing drums, performed formations on the hillside on the north end of the football field at halftime. Lake Orion historian Jim Ingram also played clarinet in the band at that time.

Funeral has taken place. Interment at Hillcrest Memorial Park, in Jackson, Michigan.