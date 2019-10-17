Mayo, Ramona; 88, of Lake Orion

Ramona (Bowker) Mayo, 88, longtime resident of Lake Orion, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at her residence at Waterstone Independence Village in Oxford, Michigan.

She was born October 18, 1930 in Providence, Kentucky; the only child of the late Alvie Aguirre and Chet Bowker. In her early years as a child Ramona resided in Auburn Heights, then moving to Lake Orion where she attended 4th grade through high school. Ramona resided in Nebraska for a time and obtained her beautician’s license at the Lincoln Beauty School. Upon returning to Michigan, Ramona worked for Andre’s Beauty Salon in Pontiac before opening her own shop in 1962 in Lake Orion before retiring in 1993 after a 31-year career. There she acquired many wonderful customers and made many lifelong friends within the community. Her retirement years were spent lovingly caring for her mother until her death in 2007. She prayed her devotions and read her Bible daily nourishing her strong belief in her Savior Jesus. She enjoyed playing cards, crossword puzzles, following professional sports, knitting and mainly spending time reminiscing with family and friends.

Ramona is survived by cousins – Jim Lewis of Madison, WI; Mal (Pat) Engleby of Port St. Lucie, FL; William (Jeri) Engleby of Grand Blanc, MI; Pam (Vince) Nader of Clarkston, MI; Janet (Bob) Bradford of MI and extended family members including Naomi & Sharon. Also, survived by many longtime friends including Renee Boka and Teri Stout-Perrier.

A heartfelt thank you to Independence Village and their amazing staff and caregivers. Michigan Premier Hospice was unsurpassed in their care of Ramona during her final days.

Friends will be received at the Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home (Lake Orion), 111 E. Flint St., on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. A funeral service will be conducted at the Oxford Free Methodist Church, 790 S. Lapeer Rd. on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Pastor David Castle officiating. Interment will be at Eastlawn Cemetery in Lake Orion immediately following the service. You are invited to attend a luncheon at the church at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.