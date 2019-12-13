Maybee rd. now open west of Baldwin

Road Commission for Oakland County announced today (Dec. 13) that Maybe rd. is now open west of Baldwin rd.

The road has been closed at the west side of the Baldwin intersection since July as the part of the ongoing Baldwin Road reconstruction project from Morgan to Waldon. As part of this project, this section of Maybee Road was reconstructed and a hill was reduced to provided improved sight distance for motorists on the road.

“We appreciate the patience of the motorists and businesses as the contractor finished this critical element of the Baldwin project,” Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett said in a press release. “We also appreciate all the effort that contractor Dan’s Excavating has put into getting this intersection open as quickly as possible.”

The multi-year $50 million Baldwin project continues as the RCOC transforms the road from two lanes into a combination of four-lane boulevard with five lanes and includes the construction of five roundabouts. — M.K.