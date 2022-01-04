Max Wesley Lee, of Lake Orion

Max Wesley Lee was born July 14, 1928 and was ushered into heaven in the quiet hours of the morning on Jan. 2, 2022, from home, surrounded by his loving family.

Max will be sadly missed, but today we reflect on the memories and celebrate his life and legacy.

Max was married to his adorable wife, Dora Lee. For 69 years, Max was a wonderful example to us all as he selflessly and faithfully provided for Dora. Seventy years ago, while he was driving trucks, Max met Dora in New Mexico and said to his friend, “I’m going to marry her one day!” and within less than a year, they were married. Max loved Dora dearly and even in his final days, he repeatedly said, “I’m worried about your mother!” as he handed the baton to his children.

Max was the biggest fan of his children, Judd Lee (Lisa), Judy Tompkins (Robert) and to the late Richard Lee and Roger Lee (Patti).

Throughout his life, Max took great interest and pleasure in investing in his children, building go-carts, filming football games, buying cars, loving our dogs/bringing home pets, giving advice on how to fix things and reminding us to enjoy life and take vacations as we labor in our careers.

Max was proceeded in death by his siblings Edna Schultz, Jean Warren, Donna Hand and Kenneth Lee. Max was grandfather to nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Max lived a purposeful life. He retired from Chevrolet Engineering after 31 years of service as a metal model maker for prototype vehicles. Max was blessed with an engineering mindset. He could design, build and fix anything! From just a shell, Max built the house on Briarvale, later dug out the basement and even built a rock wall and shed in the back yard (all with the help of his sons, of course!).

Max faithfully served as a member of the Masonic Lodge, Escapees and the local church for many years where he will be missed as a friend to many. We all have enjoyed Max’s great sense of humor and will treasure his favorite story of his friend Tony who once asked, “Max how old are you?”, to which Dad thought, why does he want to know how old I am and said, “I’m 85.” Tony replied, “Oh, you’re just a kid, I’m 93!”

Even during his decline, during a recent pastoral visit, he was asked, “Max are you ready to go to heaven?”, Max said, “Yes, I am, the Lord has been so good to us!” Next he was asked, “Max are you ready to go to heaven today?” to which he replied, “Noooope!”

Max was self-sufficient. He never used a cane or walker and was still driving his car as recently as the last month.

Max loved to travel. Summers included 4-6 week vacations covering 49/50 states including Hawaii, Mexico, Canada, New Zealand and Australia. Max took great pleasure in planning trips in their pickup with a camper, 5th wheel trailer, or motorhome. While camping, Max was “famous” for sharing his skills; teaching line dancing as they wintered in Texas. In most recent years, his only regret was not getting to make a trip to NY to see the Statue of Liberty, Alaska and the Australian Outback!

Even in his death his plan was to die at home. The family wants to thank their lovely neighbors and friends who have been so kind & generous providing meals & caring for Max & Dora. The family also wants to thank the MHP hospice team for their kindness and professional care, enabling us to keep Dad comfortable at home, in honoring his wish.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion. Reflections may be shared with the family by visiting www.sparksgriffin.com.