Mary Kay Merwin, 75, of Lake Orion

Mary Kay Merwin of Lake Orion passed away peacefully on October 26, 2020. She was 75.

Mary Kay is the wife of the late Gary Lee Merwin, with whom she shared 43 years of marriage. She is the loving mother Michele Houser-Dunbar; grandmother of Kyle Houser, Lindsey Houser and Tyler Dunbar; and daughter of the late Stephen and Mary Strzelecki.

Mary Kay is the dear sister of the late Steven (the late Jean) Strzelecki, the late Joseph (Ethel) Strzelecki, Angie (the late Thomas) Schmidt, Patricia (Dale) Patenaude and Thomas (the late Carol) Strzelecki; and she will also be missed by many nieces and nephews.

Mary Kay retired from General Motors as a Senior Accountant in 1995.

Her life revolved around her family and friends who loved her dearly.

The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, 111 East Flint Street, Lake Orion.

Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 715 N. Lapeer Road, at 11a.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020, with burial to follow at Eastlawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in honor of Mary Kay may be made to the Lake Orion American Legion Post #233.

Online guestbook and condolences:

www.sparksgriffin.com