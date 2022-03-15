Mary Catherine Anderson, 81, of Oxford

Mary Catherine (“MC”) (O’Dea) Anderson passed into eternal life at her residence in Oxford on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 81 years old.

She was born in Pontiac, MI on the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception (December 8th) 1940 to Paul Raymond O’Dea and Kathryn Aileen (Blakely).

She attended St. Michael Catholic School in Pontiac, MI. On September 10, 1959, she married Harold Walter Anderson at St. Michael Church joining the ‘Anderson Clan.’ Harold and Mary are members at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Lake Orion, MI.

Family was most important to MC. After staying home to raise a family, she spent 10 years working at Pontiac State Bank in Oxford, MI. She enjoyed numerous crafts: crochet, needlepoint, quilting, basket weaving and rug hooking as well as gardening, bird watching, reading and a good football game.

She is survived by her loving husband, Harold; children, Deborah (Mark) Amato, Anthony (Sara) Anderson, Kenneth (Karen) Anderson and Arthur Anderson; her grandchildren Nathan, Nicole, Joseph, Anthony, Marybeth, Shannon, Gregory, Bradley, Matthew, David, Katie and Kaitlyn, 29 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She’s also survived by brothers- and sisters- in-law: Elmer Anderson, Pat Anderson, John and Dorothy Anderson, Kenneth and Linda Anderson, Janet Cook and Kay O’Dea.

Preceding her in death are her sister, Barbara Jean Thomas, brother, John (Jack) Matthew O’Dea, brother-in-law, Lloyd (Bob) Anderson, Bette Anderson, James Anderson and her parents.

A Celebration of Life will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lake Orion. The family will welcome friends for visitation on Wednesday, from 4-7 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home in Lake Orion.

