Martha Williams, 81

Martha Alyce (Fauble) Williams, age 81, of Oxford, MI, passed away on Friday, March 28, 2025, peacefully with family by her side. Martha was born April 17, 1943 in Pontiac, MI, the daughter of Theodore Roosevelt and Norma Marie (Thorpe) Fauble. Martha attended Pontiac schools and went on to receive her GED in 1989. Martha married Franklin Williams in 1964. They raised two children together, Timothy Joel and Mary Marie, during which time they moved to Lake Orion. She spent most of her career as a retail sales manager for a variety of businesses. Martha was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family and visiting with friends and neighbors. She enjoyed traveling to Onekama (her happy place) to spend time with her extended family, especially Joann and Delores along with their children. She had the gift for gab and always had a story to share. In more recent years, she loved showing her support of 20 Front St and The Daisy Project MI by attending events and fundraisers. She loved butterflies and teddy bears, the latter of which she had gathered quite the collection of. Martha was proceeded in death by both of her parents, Theodore and Norma Fauble. She is survived by her son Timothy Williams (Shannon Schons; Sean & Liam Titus) of Lake Orion, daughter Mary Williams Foust of Seattle, grandson Zackary, brother Leroy Fauble, and former husband Frank Williams. As well as many loving nieces and nephews, especially Geri Nelson, Jan Howard, and Rhonda Phillips. Martha had spent many years looking for her first born son that her and Frank also shared that had been adopted in 1959. She was reunited with Thomas (Donna) Loewe within the last decade along with his daughter Kori (Eric) Loewe-Andrews. The family will be hosting a private celebration of life at a later date. Condolences can be made at www.sparksgriffin.com. In lieu of flowers the family invites you to donate to The Daisy Project-MI in memory of Martha Williams which can be online at www.thedaisyprojectmi.com or mail to: PO Box 182224, Shelby Twp., MI 48318.