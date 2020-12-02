Marleen Lavina Selby , 76, of Lake Orion

Marleen Lavina Selby (Pritchard) of Lake Orion passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 as the result of a stroke. She was 76.

She is survived by her husband and best friend of 56 years, Larry Selby, as well as her three children and six grandchildren. She loved her grandchildren dearly spending time reading, playing games and giving endless hugs.

Marleen was born in Marion, Michigan at her grandmother’s house on February 28, 1944 to Ercil and Helen (Baker) Pritchard in the town of Evart. She grew up on a farm as one of seven children with four brothers and two sisters, all of whom she loved with all her heart.

Marleen’s schooling began in a one-room schoolhouse. She then attended Evart High School and graduated in 1962.

She moved to Detroit with a friend and there met Larry. They were married and moved to Sterling Heights, where they lived for 30 years. The couple then moved to Lake Orion and enjoyed their life there for the past 25 years.

Marleen saw everyone as a friend she hadn’t met yet. She always found the best in every person and every situation. She always had a kind word. As a result, she made close lasting friendships and became an active community member.

Some of Marleen’s favorite things were her trips to Florida, traveling (Mexico, Hawaii, Ireland), gardening, golf and cribbage. Above all, her greatest love was time with her friends and family.

A celebration of her life is being planned for sometime this summer.

